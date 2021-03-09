PPS Heat Schedule 7a

Lauren -- thank you.the heat is forcing some students out of school early today.wyzz's alyssa paldo is following that side of the story, and joins us now from _ alyssa?<<alyssa paldo>>good morning guys.peoria public schools says that they are dismissing students early today -- because the heat in the middle of the day is too much for those in school buildings.for today - all schools with a 7-30 am start time will dismiss at 1 p-m.and schools that start at 8-30am will dismiss at 2-pm.all after school activities are cancelled expect for after school care and latchkey programs.now - when it comes to air conditioning for these schools - peoria public schools estimates that it would cost roughly around $40 million dollars to update the h-vac systems. right now, 13 of the district's 27 buildings does not have air conditioning - leaving students and staff to deal with the high temperatures.

<<(tracy prescott - peoria public school teacher "weather often presents challenges to students and the educational process, but we have great students and we have great staff, umm we roll with it.")>><<alyssa paldo>> the district will resume a regular schedule tomorrow.live from_ - alyssa paldo, wyzz news.

<<lindsey