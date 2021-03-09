Health issue the centers for disease control is now calling an emergency.

Sepsis or septic shock is more common than you might think... even taking the life of legend muhammad ali earlier this summer.

Kspr's summer rascoll is live at cox health hospital in south springfield to tell us what it's doing to combat the illness -- and what leads to it in the first place.

Summer?

This is one way it can start, leaving some pills in the bottle and not finishing your antibiotic prescription.

That can make it harder for your body to fight infection down the road... and that's exactly what sepsis is -- a syndrome caused by a lingering infection that can cause tissue damage, organ failure, and death.

That's why coxheath is working hard to recognize and fight it.

"we have extra training, w have teams dedicated to taking care of these types of patients as they require special care.

And so hospitals across the united states set up teams to identify their patients early, and we get them treated early and aggressively so we can minimize the complications from the disease."

If you've been battling an infection and then notice an elevated heart rate, fever, changes in your blood pressure... or are tested for a high white blood cell count... you should talk to your doctor about sepsis.

The rise in sepsis cases is most likely linked to a growing aging population, because people with chronic conditions are more likely to have get it.

Help