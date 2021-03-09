Suicide Rates

During national suicide prevention awareness month.

Thousands of people deal with suicidal thoughts and depression daily..and the number is high in north mississippi.

"we answer at least one suicide attempt a week."

Ryan rickert with the lowndes county sheriff's office helped organize the christopher's hope 5k...honoring new hope student christopher reeves who died from suicide in january 2015.

Rickert and his wife attend church with reeves' mother crystal at first assembly of god.

"through of my line of work, i deal with suicide a great deal and saw the impact it had on crystal and knew we needed to try to do something not just to help her but help our community."

Proceeds from saturday's 5-k run will go to contact helpline...a resource for anyone who may be thinking about attempting suicide.

"often people just want to be heard.

We have calls where they're crying for the first few minutes of the call..give them the opportunity and that space to cry then we try to help them by listening to what they're going through."

(standup) college life brings with it many responsibilities and stress for these students and contact helpline plays a pivotal role on many university and college campuses in north mississippi.

"it's different for them.

They may encounter different situations in college.

Maybe it's their first time away from home.

School may be harder than they thought.

They may be getting bullied."

Christopher's hope walk/run will start at 7:30 saturday morning at the columbus soccer complex.

It's a way to raise not only