Living Well: Prairie Day

I'm here with diane and she's a park ranger.

Welcome.

>> thank you.

>> thank you so much for being here.

What is prairie day?

>> it is a very fun activity all across the park grounds celebrating the life of george washington carver.

First, i'd like to start with the quilt show.

If you don't want to walk the trail, the first thing you want to do is see the quilt show.

In addition, they're bringing a quilt top and frame.

There will be a good old-fashioned quilt bee going on.

>> what is that?

>> the ladies sit around and take a quilt top.

They're putting a backing on it.

It is the finishing topping.

They like to talk to visitors and teach them about their art they're doing.

Then we have our music tent.

It's full of many musicians.

Bring your ice tea.

That's really, really cool.

Then you said there's walking the trails.

>> if you want to take a 3/8th's of a walk you can see george washington carver's house.

We'll be blacksmithing and a bee keeping hive in action.

There is our blacksmith.

We'll be making candles.

We'll have hawthorn and homes all playing music.

The carver house lawn and porches are full and it is an event on its own.

>> and the music is a big part.

>> he is play the big tent on the lawn playing 100 years of spiritual.

He's got a fantastic show.

There are folk songs and stuff in the life of george washington carver.

Music he would have heard.

We have our wagon rides and a new exhibit this year, the horse's healing heart.

It deals with ptsd, children with special needs.

Every one is wel to go.

They'll bring live horses so everyone with interact with the horses.

It's really cool they're being incorporated in to this as well.

Why is prairie day so important for you-all?

>> it is a great way to open fall.

It is, like, in a way a homecoming because we see a lot of visitors each year, volunteers who love this park.

Just everyone come out and have a fun time.

I want to plug our volunteers in part.

I couldn't do it without them.

They love this event just as much as we do.

The bookstore makes this possible as well and it is in conjunction with the city of diamond.

>> very nice.

You have mentioned some key words.

It is free.

>> free.

>> it is for every one, not just one, not just kids.

Come and earn your junior ranger badge.

We've got games and lots of nature.

Wild cats will be there.

I could go on and on.

>> you really could.

There are a ton of things going on.

>> we have a lot of current events going on our facebook page.

Give us a call at 417-325-4131.

Find us on facebook.

We'll talk.

The park opens at 9.

Come on out and get your parking spot.

Be sure to say hello to me or any of the volunteers that come out.

>> we appreciate you being here.