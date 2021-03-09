Democrats face off in primary for Monroe County Court judge

In less than one week, voters will head to the polls for a few local primaries.

Democrats will have a choice between two candidates for county court judge.

Allison warren has more for your local elections headquarters.

((allison))two candidates, matt nafus and melissa barrett are facing off in the hopes of winning a ten year term on monroe county court-- a seat left vacant by judge james piampiano.

When i spoke with matt nafus he told me he feels ready to do the job.

Matt nafus "i would like voters to look at who is most experience and who is the best qualified person to do this job.

I believe that's me.

I have the most criminal law experience , the most trial experience of any of the candidates for county court judge.

This is not matt nafus' first run for office.

Just last year he lost in a race for supreme court.

But he feels that prepared him this time around.

Matt nafus "running for office 2 years in a row is certainly very difficult but this i think is a good year, we'll have a good turnout, an important year and i think there's a good chance to be successful this time around."

But he says there is a big difference preparing for both a primary and a general electionmatt nafus"you have to concentrate on the primary.

We have less than a week to go so that is my focus right now.

But you can't lose sight of the bigger picture which is: there's a general election november 8th, and in the back of your mind you have to prepare for the general.nafus tells me he has been making a greater effort to get to know voters in this election.matt nafus"it's especially hard for judicial candidates because we're not as well known as candidates for the assembly or state senate or congress, so you have to work doubley hard to get those voters to know even a little bit about you."

((anchor))we did reach out to nafus's democratic opponent melissa barrett.

She told me that due to her work schedule she is not available before the primary for an interview.

Whomever wins the primary will face republican sam valleriani in the general election.we want to know what you think-- will voters show up for the primary this year, and is the county judge race important to you?

news 8 has interviewed all of the local candidates facing a primary.

