Midday Guest - September 7, 2016

Mike test ... welcome back everyone you're watching midday joining us this afternoon on the guess is wrought henderson he is the senior director of development for make-a-wish mississippi who doesn't love make-a-wish foundation and everything that you do the folks that don't know what is make-a-wish is everyone does not this point but you know the north mississippi chapter what we do make-a-wish mississippi is the southernmost 65 counties of the state and we do one thing and one english do and we do a really long grant the wishes of children with life- threatening conditions most people thinkour kids are terminal the 60 or 70% of our kids are actually outlive our their illnesses wish comes in which comes at the times during the darkest moments for child are fighting through their counselor or fighting to illnesses they're dealing with ... it something they have the forward to the keeps them you know going for one more day of treatment one more day of chemo and it motivates them to keep fighting and to be very diligent what they're doing and doing what the doctor since do to deal the grant these wishes is 21 kids are area and seven of my columbus right and that's really a high number right now typically columbus in a year may have 23 kids so for right now to be seven kids is so used huge number and it's one of those things that one year may just be one child the right number seven that are waiting on wishes what were doing here for the golf tournament will be open to directly impact the and benefit those kids in the area severely given the wishes that they're asking for a supplemental from it's very important to the success of the organization did you involve if you don't want to play golf there's always a way to be able to be a fault be involved ... if a be a old waverly on monday, september 26 it's a great day for people from the golden triangle area to come out and support the make-a- wish foundation we have teams that are available sponsorship center available volunteers it's a great way for anyone who wants to be involved with the organization to calm and to volunteer at this see how they can make an impact to the lives of these the wish kids ... we want to once again stress that on monday said 26 at old waverly golf course and west point teatime is at 8 am and 1: 30 pm please come and support this wonderful organization you have an extended imitation you can come by anytime and you know lettuce know what happened and how things are