The special election.

The republican candidate for indiana attorney general stopped in evansville to accept the endorsement of the fraternal order of police.

Curtis hill spoke with members of the local f-o-p about issues facing officers and the public.

Hill says one of the biggest problems in indiana is drug use - from marijuana to meth to heroin - and over prescription.

He wants stricter enforcement for drug dealers - and to work with state lawmakers on more treatment options.

Hill also says he wants to address what he calls government overreach.

Curtis hill says, "if we could keep businesses opporating without an overburdensome regulatory control we can boost their effectness, they can hire more people, that's job creation and the more jobs that we have bad things stop happening.

Because a large reason we have this much crime and other activities is because we have people who don't work."

Hill praised the fraternal order of police and its 14-thousand members for their bravery and commitment to their communities.