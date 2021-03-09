Fighting Back Against Addiction: A Mother's Story

A mid-south mom is turning her family's battle with heroin addiction into a mission to help others.

This weekend she's hosting an event called lights of hope.

It's part of a national call to bring awareness to the heroin epidemic.

Cw30's mary jo ola reports on why this cordova mother wants to help others.

Mary jo ola reporting: mary jo looklive: becky farruggia says looking back on their journey, if there was someone, another mother, she could confide in about her daughter's fight with addiction it would have made all the difference.

Becky farruggia/mother: it's such an uncomfortable subject to bring up becky farruggia wants to break the silence surrounding heroin addiction.

So she's sharing her daughter kelsey's story.

Becky farruggia/mother: beautiful, bubbly, got a beautiful glow she says kelsey played sports, had great friends but lost her way...found herself hooked on heroin.

Becky farruggia/mother: we're still trying to quite figure out where that happened.

Farruggia says kelsey started losing weight...and spoons started missing.

She remembers the day she realized what was happening.

Becky farruggia/mother: took her hoodie off and she had short sleeves on and when she did her arms were just black and blue scars farruggia found out kelsey overdosed twice and saved by the drug narcan.

22 year old kelsey struggled to get clean...before entering shelby county judge tim dwyer's drug court.

Becky farruggia/mother: he saved her life.

He's the reason she is here today kelsey in recovery...farruggi a joined a support group "the addict's mom."

She wants to help others by shedding light on the heroin epidemic.

Becky farruggia/mother: i don't want any other family to go through this because it's hard it's very hard hard is not even the word for it.

Mj looklive the event lights of hope will is saturday at shelby farms. you can find the details on localmemphis.com just click on the find it tab.

