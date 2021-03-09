Owl Mural Finished Along College

Striking new mural in downtown fayetteville -- is now a finished work of art.

Artist alexis diaz has been working for weeks on this mural along college avenue -- and today, he put on the final touches.

The artwork is part of the "unexpected" project...bringing in artists from all over the world to create street art in our area.

"unexpected" murals are also going up in the river valley.

The project runs through this sunday, the 11-th.

