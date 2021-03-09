Gun Sales Up Across the Nation

Gun sales across the nation are hieghtened right now according to cnn-- and its going hand in hand with the fbi conducting more background checks than ever before.

Our erika hall looked into if the gun buying frenzy is being seen here at home-- and if so why are locals choosing to buy now.

### .... michael mccoy, gun owner "the crime thats in america right now stems that we need weapons to protect ourselves."

Its a nationwide debate that heats up everytime a new restriction is added to gun ownership requirements.

Tim wayne, c & s pawn and silver, owner "well they are concerned about their second amendment rights and if they're taken away they want to come and get what they want as far as their firearms before they become unavailable."

((erika)) "gun owners i was able to speak with today said that now is as good of a time as ever to buy a gun.

Gun owner jaymee mcgarrah has bought several guns over the years and says she doesn't mind the more thorough background checks-- she thinks it makes us safer.

Jaymee mcgarrah, gun owner "it may make it a little bit harder for me to get a gun, but as long as it keeps it out of the hands of bad people that would be fine with me."

Jumps pawn shop in springdale says over the last 2 months its gun sales have increased 25 percent.

Owner michael jump says most of those purchases were not repeat customers, but new buyers.

He believes stepped up background checks and mass shootings are contributing to the uptick.

The owner of c & s pawn and silver says he's seen a ton of business recently as well-- and believes politics is playing a part.

Tim wayne, c & s pawn and silver, owner "i would say with hilary up in the polls that we're probably up 30 percent and we expect it to go up higher as we approach the election."

In springdale im erika hall for knwa--northwest arkansas news.

