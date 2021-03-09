San Angelo Rodeo Nominated for an Award

San angelo rodeo as one of the top in the country... for the first time in it's history -- the san angelo rodeo is in the running this year for the p-r-c-a's "larg indoor rodeo of the year" award that puts san angelo in the running with some of the largest rodeos in the country -- many from larger cities -- including denver -- fort worth and san antonio.

San angelo is in the large category because of prize money -- with a combined purse of more than half a million dollars.

<<(justin jonas / executive director, san angeo stock show & rodeo) "this i the most elite award that any rodeo in the world can reach, this is the goal that everybody reaches for.

It's the super bowl, it's the biggest trophy that any rodeo can receive and we hope to receive that one day."

>> ((carolyn)) prca members will vote on the awards for large indoor rodeo - and other categories next month -- the winners will be announced at the national finals rodeo in las vegas later this year.

