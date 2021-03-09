People Concerned Over Hunters Getting Close to Hike Trails

Some people said there should be signs to warn visitors about hunting.

Cyclists in mission are concerned that popular areas for hunting... are too close for comfort... to popular areas for people to exercise.

Dove season started last weekend... and continues this weekend.

Channel five's leslie aguilar joins us... from old military road... and los ebanos road... just outside mission city limits.

Right now cyclists are concerned there's an accident waiting to happen here.

This area is becoming increasingly popular for bikers and hikers... and also for hunters.

Mary nichols knows these trails well... she says there are a lot more of them now than there were 10 years ago... and more traffic on them.

There's way more.

Especially in the mornings.

Especially on holidays.

Like labor day weekend they had a race going on here.

A lot more than there ever was.

Kids, animals, families.

The city of mission hike and bike trails are paved... they connect to man made trails... that leave the city limits.

Nichols says... it's kind of a free for all on those trails... for cyclists, hikers, and hunters.

It's pretty much open.

Anyone could go in there and say "i don't know."

There's no sign.

I'm standing on a very worn bike path.

This area isn't technically the mission hike and bike trails because it's in the county, but you can see it's dangerously close to a spot where people were dove hunting just this weekend.

Dozens of shot gun shells litter the ground here... mission police say they got one call about it over labor day weekend... it was out of city limits.

Hunters can shoot in the county... as long as there are no signs telling them they can't.

There's always people out here shooting, practicing their guns, you just gotta know where to stay clear or if you hear them look out.

Game warden captain james dunks says hunters are responsible for making sure making sure they're not putting anyone in danger.

It can create a dangerous environment.

Most people are very diligent in where they're aiming.

We typically don't have a problem, but it is a concern.

Hunters are supposed to have permission if shooting on private property... the irrigation districts say they have to chase people off their canals.

Though hunting here isn't illegal... some believe maybe it should be.

You know for people who come out of town to visit, or even people who come from other parts of the valley if they don't know where it's safe to go.

Or where the trail leads or ends, they could run into possible danger.

Nichols says beware signs... or no hunting signs... would help keep cyclists safe.

Game wardens say they'll be out in this area patrolling this weekend to make hunters are being responsible.

In mission, leslie aguilar

The special white wing season continues this weekend.

Hunters can shoot from noon to sunset.

The general dove hunting season starts on the 23rd.

If you believe someone is shooting illegally... you can call the state's 24 hours hotline.

Texas parks and wildlife has a list of public hunting spots and all the rules on its website... we'll put that link up at krgv.com.