Search Continues For Missing Woman

Good evening.

I'm brandon artiles.

Katina has the night off.

On the second day of a search for a mid-south missing mother - there's still few answers or clues on her whereabouts.

Memphis police investigators spent the afternoon taking pictures and collecting evidence in the hickory hill neighborhood of this woman - 29- year-old keila ashford freeman.

The wife and mother of two was reported missing yesterday morning ... and hasn't been seen since.

Local 24's brad broders spent the day in the neighborhood - brad .... did you see investigators looking for anything specific?

Brad: brandon - several investigators spent about two hours here at the home - this afternoon - leaving with a computer and other items. this - on the second day of the missing mother search - with neighbors here trying to stay optimistic for her safe return.

Joel weathers/neighbor "this is a quiet neighborhood."

Things were quiet - but not normal - this afternoon in this subdivision - as investigators returned to the 42- hundred block of meadow ridge trail in hickory hill - the home of keila freeman - her husband randy - and two young children.

Authorities left around three with electronics and other items...also taking pictures around the block.

Several neighbors told local they saw two vehicles being towed away early this morning from the home.

It comes as 29-year- old keila freeman's whereabouts remain a mystery - as she hasn't been seen since early tuesday morning.

One neighbor - who saw keila freeman often - said he witnessed nothing out of the ordinary in his interactions with her family.

Joel weathers/neighbor "it's concerning because she was another human being and it's just another way of saying there's problems here in this city, now we don't know if it's domestic or what, not saying that it is, but it's just weird that this has happened on this street."

Brad: in the past hour - a few of keila freeman's friends were spotted doing a walking search - but declined to go on camera.

Court records show no prior incidents for either keila or her husband - randy freeman.

Reporting live in hickory hill - brad broders - local