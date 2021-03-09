Upgrades Still Underway at Liverpool Schools: 9-8-16

There's a new course on the curriculum in the Liverpool School District.
NewsChannel 9's Beth Cefalu talks to Chestnut Hill Middle School Principal Michael Baroody to find out about the Positivity Project.
There's a new course on the curriculum in the Liverpool School District.
NewsChannel 9's Beth Cefalu talks to Chestnut Hill Middle School Principal Michael Baroody to find out about the Positivity Project.
Students in the liverpool school district return to class -- they'll be learning an additional lesson on top of their normal curriculum jennifer: it's called the positivity project and encourages students to build character... newschannel 9s beth cefalu joins us now with more from chestnut middle school.
Beth: good morning dan and jennifer the concept is simple... teach kids to love themselves and eachother to make us stronger as a whole... joining us live with more details is principal michael baroody... so first michael -- how does the positivity project work?
Also -- what traits are you instilling on students and how?
And quickly how can other schools get involved?
Beth: dan:
North Charleston police responded to a reported shooting victim at Roper Diagnostics & ER early Wednesday morning.