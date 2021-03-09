Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Upgrades Still Underway at Liverpool Schools: 9-8-16

Credit: WSYR ABC 9 Syracuse
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Upgrades Still Underway at Liverpool Schools: 9-8-16
Upgrades Still Underway at Liverpool Schools: 9-8-16

There's a new course on the curriculum in the Liverpool School District.

NewsChannel 9's Beth Cefalu talks to Chestnut Hill Middle School Principal Michael Baroody to find out about the Positivity Project.

Students in the liverpool school district return to class -- they'll be learning an additional lesson on top of their normal curriculum jennifer: it's called the positivity project and encourages students to build character... newschannel 9s beth cefalu joins us now with more from chestnut middle school.

Beth: good morning dan and jennifer the concept is simple... teach kids to love themselves and eachother to make us stronger as a whole... joining us live with more details is principal michael baroody... so first michael -- how does the positivity project work?

Also -- what traits are you instilling on students and how?

And quickly how can other schools get involved?

Beth: dan:

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like