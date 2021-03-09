Money in Your Pocket Minute: 9-8-16

Financial Advisor Rick Reagan shows how much longer people are expected to live in this generation.

Better ramp up that retirement fund, because kids today will have to make the money last longer.

It is more important than ever to ingrain in our children to start saving at a young age and save as much as they can because, those kids are projected to live a lot longer then their parents are.

We take a look at projection for children born in 2007.

They projected in japan life expectancies higher that the average one born in 2007 going to live to be 107 years old, so that's the medium, meaning half are expected to pass away before that, half are expected to live longer than that.

But here in the united states, you've got a nine year old, that nine year old, half of them are projected to be 104 years old, and it's not just here in the united states, other countries like italy, france, canada also at 104.

103 in the u.k. and germany is 102.

But the fact is they're going to be living quite a bit longer and your going to need or they're going to need as much as they can and something else we as a country need to look at, is change in social security or fixing social security medicare sooner rather than later, because it was not designed as a system to have people living to be 104 years old.

With your money in your pocket minute, i'm rick reagan.