Bend North Little League wraps up successful 2016 season

Dakota Kendall spoke with members and coaches of the 2016 Bend North 12U All Star team at their end of the season party.

the bend north 12-u all stars are back in town after last month's little league world series.

Dakota kendall had a chance to hang out with them today.

Dakota, how did it go?

The bend north little leaguers got together at bend's own beach hut deli tonight to celebrate their incredible season.

The bend north little leaguers got together at bend's own beach hut deli tonight to celebrate their incredible season.

the bend north little league team spent 2 weeks in williamsport, pennsylvania last month for the little league world series.

This 12 u team was the first central oregon based team to play in the little league world series.

Coaches, parents, and players alike made countless sacrifices during the season in order to get to williamsport.

Supporters gathered at beach hut deli in downtown bend tonight to reflect on the successful season.

Sam palermo: "it's a journey and a person can't dream that something like that's gonna happen."

After winning th north west regional championship, the bend north little league team was one out of only eight teams representing the u-s in williamsport.

Sam palermo: "the memories tha these kids will have as they get over and look back at games that are being played back there knowing that there were one of eight teams to be back there... it's unreal."

Centerfielder bowe nelson says that playing at the birthplace of little league baseball was unforgettable.

Bowen also says that baseball requires hard work and dedication, unlike any other sport.

Bowen nelson "i think that it's th drive that you have to have to be able to win games, cause you can't just walk out on the field and win games without practicing for countless hours."

The team says that they are already planning for next season, and expecting a lot of hard work.

Sam palermo "it's a dream that' come true that we'll never forget."

