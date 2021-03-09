Christiansburg police getting new training

Thanks to new video software, they're putting themselves in real life situations and trying to solve problems with words.

A dozen officers have been in a classroom these past two days, but they're not just sitting down taking notes.

Police are working to build better relationships with their communities.

In christiansburg, officers are getting a new kind of training they haven't seen before.

Wdbj7's eamon o'meara joins us live from the police department.

Eamon, this training is more high-tech.

It sure is, jean.

A dozen officers have been in a classroom these past two days, but they're not just sitting down taking notes.

Thanks to new video software, they're putting themselves in real life situations and trying to solve problems with words.

Christiansburg police say they have a good relationship with their community, but it's always a work in progress.

They would like to see a real partnership between officers and the general public.

Major dalton reid, christiansburg police department whether they pass an officer or whether they're being stopped by an officer on the street, [i hope] that they know that we're all in one boat and they we're going to work together.

And that can start with how officers speak with people when on a call.

Greg seidel, director of training and policy for thomas & means law firm someone who is having trouble on the firing range, we have very specific corrective action for them to hit the mark, and this is corrective action for them to hit the mark in communication.

This week officers get to experience simulations and train on how to handle them from a north carolina law firm.

Greg seidel, director of training and policy for thomas & means law firm in the past there have been no organized practice field where some officer could go into a room and role play against a video stimulus.

Ask my kid, just ask her, jessica tell the officer.

She'll tell you who she wants to go with, okay?

It's me.

Then the officers hear an optional way police could respond.

Let's leave jessica out of it, this is between us.

Major dalton reid, christiansburg police department you can read and you can have someone tell you how to do things but when you can actually practice it, you're going to actually get more out of it.

And the public will be getting more out of this training too.

Greg seidel, director of training and policy for thomas & means law firm i think what they'll see from that is maybe officers who are a little more willing to take time as needed to hear a full story before asking questions.

That was eamon o'meara reporting.

The twelve officers we see in the video are all command the twelve officers we see in the video are all command staff, supervisors, and general leaders in the departments.

They'll be passing what they learn to the other members of the 58-sworn officer department.

It will also be taught to anyone having contact with the public, like the receptionists in the front door.