Ridealong with Humane Society animal investigator

One of many difficult scenarios.

One scenario they see too often on these hot days -- is dogs in distress.

((sot))"i'm in the back of a patrol car right with an animal cruelty investigator from lpf i'm about to go see what the investigator does everyday and what these calls entail."

First up--someone has called in about a cat left in an abanoned home in the northeastern part of the city-- this is where the investigator we're riding with--james carroll-- typically patrols.

((sot))"so we're going to take a ride over there and see if the cat is there."((sot))"this is my second trip there."

((sot))" "20:52:36 can i talk to you real quick?

Is this house still abandoned?((sot))" "20:54:27 people have been here so i'm now much less worried about a pet being neglected here i'm going to leave another card for the new tenant moving in and they can maybe confirm for me there's not a cat living in the house for investigator caroll--this was the first call of the day.

We're now headed to another.

((sot))"this is a call for animal neglect, no food water shelter he's living under a porch."((sot))"a lot of the calls are people out for a walk."((sot))"that's generally the folks calling in concerns."

Car door opening((sot))"he's got shade he's got water now i just need to talk to the pet owner and see who's taking care of the pet during the dayinvestigator carroll says this will be a situation he'll follow up on.((sot))"we set up an appointment and go back and talk with them that's a follow up."((sot))"come up with good resolutions for whatever kind of conditions so that would be considered a follow up."but i asked him what happens when the case-- doesn't turn out well.he said he can take the animals back to lollypop farm if there isn't an owner around or anyone to vouch for it.

And of course anyone who neglects an animal can face charges.but he says animal owners--are usually good people.((sot)) "luckily most of the time we can come up with resolutions."

((sot))"now we went on two calls today but officer carroll has at least eight more to get to.

He also says on a hot day like today, he'll be checking plazas around the area for dogs trapped in hot cars.

At lpf ae news 8."

If you suspect neglect or animal cruetly, you can call the humane society of greater rochester.

The number is on your screen: 585-223-6500.

For other questions, like what to do if you find a lost animal, we've put a link on rochester first dot