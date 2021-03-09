NAACP president fined for sit-in at Goodlatte's office

N-double-a- c-p had their day in court following last month's sit-in at the office of congressman bob goodlatte.

Both were convicted of misdemeanors this morning, but said they will continue to press their case against goodlatte in the court of public opinion.

N-double-a-c-p president cornell brooks and associate stephen green appeared on trespassing charges.

Last month, the two men joined local members of the civil rights group for a sit- in at goodlatte's office.

Cornell brooks: we are here, because congressman goodlatte has the power to hold a hearing to fix the voting rights act.

Brooks and green are pushing congress to restore key provisions of the voting rights act, and say they will continue to protest goodlatte's failure to bring the issue before the house judiciary committee.

In recent statements, goodlatte has said the voting rights act is alive and well, with strong remedies against voting discrimination still in place.

