Jim:an local food bank got moving today so more people know where their next meal will come from.

River bend food bank rolled out its mobile food pantry at the u-a- w hall in east moline today.

It's part of hunger action month.organizers say there are a lot of misconceptions when it comes to help.

"one of the things that i think people think is that they're homeless.

That they don't work.

But we're finding statistically that we're serving the working poor more and more and more."jim:organizers say one in eight people in the river bend food bank's service area struggles with hunger.

Volunteers handed out ten- thousand meals today.