Operation Jail House Rock Investigation

Brandon: this afternoon - memphis police identified nearly two dozen people connected to bringing-in or attempting to bring in contraband to the shelby county correctional center.

M-p-d's organized crime unit swarmed the facility today in 'operation jail house rock' - seizing drugs... weapons... and cell phones.

Local 24's brad broders is live outside the shelby county correctional center in east memphis with continuing coverage tonight ... brad brad: brandon - shelby county mayor mark luttrell said contraband is an issue staff deals with every day at this facility - but now - some workers here being linked themselves to sneaking in illegal items inside these fences and walls.

Mayor mark luttrell/shelby county "it's dissapointing but it's also reality."

Shelby county mayor mark luttrell is talking about the raid this afternoon at the shelby county correctional - led by memphis police - which led to drugs seized - nearly two dozen people implicated - and lingering questions.

Mayor mark luttrell/shelby county "our security system always has to be ramped up and tweaked."

During what m-p-d called 'operation jail house rock' - authorities said officers seized marijuana - tobacco products - cough syrup pills - alcohol - cell phones and a pocket knife at the shelby county correctional center.

Detectives said 21 people in total conspired to give drugs or illegal contraband to inmates....and mayor luttrell said some of those 21 are staff.

Mayor mark luttrell/shelby county "they'll be disciplinary action taken and possibly criminal action."

The news of drugs - booze - even a weapon being illegally brought beyond these fences alarmed and disturbed those passing by this afternoon.

Don miller/responded to investigation "a lot of these criminals they need to be off the drugs, you know, in order to get back into society so any help in abiding that is not good."

Angela hampton/responded to investigation those who have it probably aren't getting out anytime soon so they don't care about their life or others."

Brad: mayor luttrell said he stands by shelby county corrections director bill gupton despite this contraband seizure and investigation.

Mayor luttrell expects this case will result in tighter security - better training - and a tougher screening process for applicants.

Reporting live outside the shelby county correctional center - brad brandon: