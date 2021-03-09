I've got some really random facts about this amazing company!

Attacks.... cirque du soleil was in town last week, and quite a few of us -- from 44news -- enjoyed the show.... and fresh off the tour stop at the ford center.... our entertainment insider was also pretty fired up about it..... that's putting it mildly.

I was so pumped for cirque du soleil that i decided to do some digging, and i was surprised by what i found out!

It's five fact friday, and it's all about, you guessed it, cirque du soleil!

Gretchin: five things you didn't know about cirque du soleil!

I'm excited.

Number one.

Cirque du soleil has shows running on every single continent!

That is, except antarctica.

Which some would say could be seen as specie-ist.

Yeah, cirque.

Penguins need entertaining too, you know.

Sorry guys, too weird, gretchin too weird.

Moving on.

Cirque du soleil founder, guy lah-libehr-tee, was canada's first space tourist, and one of only seven in the world!

He went to space y'all.

Not my space, not his parking space, not space camp... he went to spaaaace!

When asked about the multi million dollar ticket?

Worth every penny.

Number three.

Did you know that cirque du soleil has about four thousand employees from forty something countries that speak around twenty five languages?

You didn't.

Hashtag diversity.

Number four.

Cirque du soleil has vowed to never use animals in their shows.

The company does not agree with the training techniques, and prefers to let their paid actors shine in unusual roles.

Hey guys, if you ever need an elephant, i got you.

Fact five!

At their vegas shows, the company has its own radio frequency!

They actually employ people to monitor this for interference so that the massive show can go off without a hitch.

Blake: elephant to the stage.

I need the elephant to the stage excuse me guys.

Gotta go.

Enjoy the show!

Seriously, if you knew any of these, i want to know