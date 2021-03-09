How life has changed

Sunday marks the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

These are the horrific images from that morning in 2001.

In a coordinated attack, terrorists flew two planes in to the twin towers of the world trade center.

They attacked the north tower at 5:46 a-m our time, the south tower was hit at 6:03.

After burning for 56 minutes the south tower collapsed.

The north tower burned for 102 minutes before it collapsed.

A third plane stuck the pentagon at 9:37.

A fourth hijacked plane crashed in a field in shanksville, pennsylvania when passengers and crew launched a counterattac k and stormed the cockpit.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed.

[a22]9 11 anniversary-vo christina: just as they did on the 10th anniversary of the attacks... the new york stock exchange will observe a moment of silence this morning at 6:20.

Survivors and family members of victims are expected to be there.

And homeland security secretary jeh johnson will visit the new one world trade center building today.

Johnson will speak at an event commemoratin g the federal government's return.

There were federal offices in the original twin towers.

Also attending will be new york city mayor bill de blasio and the general services administration administrator.

Christina: the upcoming anniversary of september 11, 2001 also highlights the significant changes the world has seen, abroad and here in kern county, since that september morning.

Christina: bakersfield fire battalion chief anthony galagaza remembers where he was the day when lower manhattan and the pentagon were attacked by terrorists.

Anthony: "i."

Nats - nbc today show news file anchors: the second plane has just hit the north tower."

Christina: galagaza those who lost their lives, there's an unspoken bond that's understood especially during times of great tragedy.

Anthony: "it's a brotherhood, a sisterhood.

Those are my brothers and sisters.

We run toward trouble when others run out.

That doesn't change."

Christina: in the 15 years since the attacks, galagaza says local law enforcement and fire personnel have stepped up security measures and enhanced its equipment to reflect the rise of terrorist attacks abroad and the real-life potential threat of a terrorist attack here at home.

Anthony: "we have new mobile units, trained up our firefighters and started making the public more aware that although these threats are not here presently, there's a potential for them to arrive at any moment."

Christina: bfd is also educating the post 9/11 generation, the younger generation, of terrorist threats and the need to be aware of surroundings and outside influences.

Tomorrow, bakersfield city fire along with other local law enforcement and fire agencies will remember the attacks of september 11th in a memorial service and an unveiling of a piece of one of the guarders from one of the towers.

Anthony: "it's a reminder of what was sacrificed.

It's real and it's incredible to have that here in bakersfield."

Christina: the the last 15 years.

The installment of body scanners in recent years at airport security checkpoints has become the norm.

Now part of the routine of flying is measuring liquids and removing clothing including shoes.

Anthony: "we don't want citizens to be fearful but we do want them to be aware."

Christina: on sunday, the public will have an opportunity to honor the lives that were lost 15 years ago in the terrorist attacks by attending the unveiling and remembrance ceremony at noon at 1315 buena vista road, fire station number 5.

Christina: the memorial will be light up on sunday evening to commentate the men and women in uniform who sacrificed their lives.

[a25]how life has changed-pkg