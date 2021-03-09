Morning Mindbender 0909

Time now for our morning mindbender... there is a place in the world where the wind blows south, then suddenly north.

Where is it?

Clue 1 once the wind reaches the turning point, it keeps going straight!

And the answer is,,, the south pole!

-- if the wend was blowing directly to the south pole but kept blowing straight, it would begin to blow north without ever changing direction.

