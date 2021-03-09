What's in Store?: 9-9-16

Dan Cummings and Jennifer Sanders have the latest on What's in Store?

You can dig into plenty of sweet treats at a new Syracuse bakeshop, then work off the pounds in a Manlius fitness center.

Dan: a local restaurant in syracuse just got a little bit sweeter... and there's a new fitness center for folks in manlius!

Jennifer: modern malt opened in syracuse's armory square just over a year ago, but they've already expanded!

Owners have opened a bakeshop just down the street from the restaurant.

Modern malt's bakery is along south clinton street, in the spot of the former "crepe and gelato".

It'll sell sweet treats to passerby's but also serve as the bakeshop for the breads and pastries that are served in the modern malt diner!

In manlius-- fitness junkies will soon be able to hit the gym 24- hours a day.

"anytime fitness" is opening a location along fayette street, in the manlius shopping plaza, right next to little ceasars.

Members will have access to cardio machines, free weights, and personal training classes, and will be able to visit any "anytime fitness" gym across th country-- of which there are more than 3-thousand.

This is the first location in the syracuse area-- the closest one is in cortland.

