Hill City man charged in domestic violence murder

We'll have the meth story in just a minute but first breaking news this evening ....a hill city man is arrested for murder after a woman dies from domestic violence injuries.

Courtney millhouse, 41, is charged with the second degree murder of 42-year-old stacy childers.

According to the pennington county sheriff's office, childers was injured in an august 30 domestic violence attack in hill city.

She died yesterday.

(wednesday, sept.

7) preliminary autopsy results indicate childers died due to blunt force trauma.

The final autopsy results will not be available for several weeks.