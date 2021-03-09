Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

CBS 7 Player Of The Week; Week 2

Credit: KOSA
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
CBS 7 Player Of The Week; Week 2
CBS 7 Player Of The Week; Week 2
CBS 7 Player Of The Week; Week 2

So you know what that means... its time to crown the garriga law firm players of the week for week 2... that prize is headed toandrewstosenior mustangkeegan thompson... sot keegan thompson is valuable part of the 2016 mustang football team, especially in critical situations..

Sot and what happened was a 99 yard touchdown reception by keegan because..

Sot thompson a 3 year letterman and plays all the

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like