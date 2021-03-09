Downtown Bristol's State Street gears up for Battle

Days away from the battle at bristol and already bristol has become the center of the hokie and volunteer world.

Wdbj7's garrett turner is there tonight and has some of the things you can expect if you make the trip.

This line is more than just the center of a street.

It's a geographical distinction--the difference between maroon and orange.

Virginia and tennessee's line of demarcation you could say.

It's here in downtown bristol on state street for the rest of this week, you gotta pick a side.

Were for the hokies, hey look at here.

I'm on the right side.

Go tennessee.

If you plan to make the trek down here make sure you wear your school's colors and be prepared to meet some characters.

Like this guy, i just had to ask "what are you?"

I'm trying to portray smokey here and just get the crowd going and get them excited about smokie coming to our town.

It's been 9 years in the waiting and they come here to battle with the hokies.

So if you hear barking on state street it's probably ron.

So say hi.

Then there's mary doss who introduced me to ollie the hokie swimming back who allegedly played for virginia tech in 2000.

They hike him the ball, then he swam under water, he scored a touchdown then that lightning came that hit lee corso's car and they cancelled the rest of the game otherwise he'd be in the record books shortest player to score a touchdown.

Trust me i'm as confused as you are, but if you see ollie say hi.

If you're looking to hang out with just one side, the good news is the alumni associations have picked a home base for each school.

For hokies it's quarter steak and lube.

For the volunteers it's 620 state.

Even though it seems divided everyone agrees they're all just getting together for some football.

This is only the beginning.

When the sun goes down, it's gonna get crazy in town.

I'm garrett turner wdbj7.