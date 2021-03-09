Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Youthbuild Shoe Donation

Credit: WXXV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Youthbuild Shoe Donation
Youthbuild Shoe Donation

The Gulfport High School Admirals and Harrison Central Red Rebels are used to being on opposite ends of the court, but today they came together as one team for a good cause.

The gulfport high school- admirals and harrison central - red rebels- are used to being on opposite - ends of the court but today the- came- together as one team for a good- cause.- international relief and- development received a- truckload of toms shoes today t- be distributed to elementary- schools, boys and girls clubs,- head starts and others in need- like baton- rouge flood victims. the two- rival basketball and basball- teams - say even though they're rivals,- they hope their teamwork- together will show the love the- all have for the community.

- - " coach tells us all the time it's better to give to- your community and that's what- being an admiral is all about."

" we're very competitive but it's still good to come out her- with our rivals and help work - together to - accomplish a greater goal."

- - - " they're coming in with their attitudes, with great attitudes- a will, a strong work ethic, an- working - as a team.

It just sets the ton- for our distribution for days t- come."

- - - international relief and- development gives with toms - every six - months.

This is their fourth- round of donations in the last- two years.-

You might like