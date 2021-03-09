Beale Street Bucks Continues

Brandon: "beale street bucks" and increased security measures on memphis' iconic street are sticking around until the summer is over.

The efforts began in june after a string of violent weekends in downtown memphis.

Organizers initially said the program would end in august then re-evaluate.

Cw30's mary jo ola is live on beale street tonight.

Mary jo how much longer will this program last?

Mary jo: you can expect the beale street bucks and beefed up security to last through saturday september 17.

If you're heading to the southern heritage classic the president of the downtown memphis commission says they've got you covered.

If you want to experience all beale street has to offer the next two saturdays nights...make sure to keep some cash on you.

The beale street bucks program continues through september 17.

You will have to pay 10-dollars and get a 7-dollar credit to use at any of the businesses.

Also continuing...increas ed security.

Mary collins/indifferent to program: i've come here anyway for the experience so i don't think it would really stop me coming down here rose harris/disagrees with program: they're making it more about the money and they're not making about the excitement and the fun that you have when you come down here.

Terence patterson/downtow n memphis commission: our number one priority is to balance the vibrancy of the street with safety the president of the downtown memphis commission says the program extended past august because the tenure managing beale street extended.

Terence patterson/downtow n memphis commission: we knew that the summer months sort of wind down around the middle of september so we felt like it made sense to just extend the program through the end of the summer with the southern heritage classic taking over memphis this weekend...patterson says they have a plan to let those visitors enjoy a night on beale.

Terence patterson/downtow n memphis commission: if you have a ticket for the southern heritage classic you do not have to pay any beale street buck fee to get on the street we're also distributing passes as well to alumni associations to ensure that those folks affiliated with the game can also get on the street mary jo: downtown memphis commission says since the program began....they did see a dip in revenue the first few weeks...but the money and support is on the rise.

After this summer they will re- evaluate the changes for next summer...if they are still managing the street.

Mary jo ola cw30 news brandon: