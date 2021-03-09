Now being repurposed.

An area group from austin used these dresses to make gowns for families who suffer the loss of their newborn babies.

"angel wings of lake travis" stopped by scott and white memorial hospital to drop off dozens of these baby gowns.

The outfits are made for boys and girls in five different sizes.

"besides their grief, they have to go out and buy something.

And we don't want them to go do that.

We want them to have these beautiful gowns that they can bury their child in and not have to worry about having to go buy something."

The group says they are in need of seamstresses-- if you are interested in helping or donating a dress, head to our website at my-cen-tex- dot-com.

Commuters in gatesville will