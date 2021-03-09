Hombre Ofrece Ayuda a Mujer, le Roba Bolsa
El ladrón huyó de la escena en una camioneta cerrada color verde
Your help tracking down a purse snatcher.
It happened at the home depot on the 400 block of north jackson, in pharr.
Investigators say while the victim was loading her car a man came up to her and offered to help.
He parked his green s-u-v behind her and started helping her.
She told police--then he grabbed her purse from the shopping cart and took off in the s-u-v.
Police say the first 3-letters of license plate are "c-l-x" if you have any information, call pharr crime stoppers at 787-8477.
