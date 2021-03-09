44FilmClub With Zach Kuhs

Right here on 44filmclub.

First up this week is sully , starring tom hanks and laura linney.

This flick features the story of chesley sullenbeger, who you might remember as the pilot who landed a plane on the hudson river, saving everyone on board.

And, if that wasn't enough reason to be excited over this movie, it's also being directed by clint eastwood, who had directed his fair share of top notch films. next up, we've got when the bough breaks, starring morris chestnut and regina hall.

In this horror movie, chestnut and hall play a couple who can't conceive a child of their own.

Unfortunately, the surrogate they have chosen seems to have a few screws loose.

When the bough breaks looks like a standard lifetime movie but, hopefully, can set itself a part.

If you are looking for something more family friendly, perhaps you should check out the wild life, starring matthias schweighofer and kaya yanar.

The wild life, recounts the story of how robinson crusoe ended up stranded on a tropical island.

And last but not least is the disappointments room, starring kate beckinsale and lucas till.

This horror flick is about a mother and son who accidentally release unimaginable horror from the attic of their rural home.

This movie was written by wentworth miller, who you might remember from the hit show prison break .

