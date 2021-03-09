Strawberry Fields Drinks

Strawberry Fields shows Heather some more desserts and some drinks they have to offer!

>> we're enjoying amazing desserts that may even be good for you.

Strawberry field's natural food market is here.

And we've got clayton but he is coming momentarily.

So while we're waiting let's remind everybody about the desserts because we come got like to a third of this.

So what is this right here?

>> that is gluten free vegan mousse.

>> heather: is that like pudding?

>> sort of like pudding.

It's made with tofu.

>> heather: really.

And can i say your cupcakes are beautiful.

They are like -- works of art.

These are -- beautiful.

Vegan chocolate and then some pretty cookies and then the baklava.

I said it right.

And then something new that you've got to strawberry fields are your juices.

Did you see a need for that.

More people wanting to try the juice and smoothie route.

>> a number of people requesting that and by the way all of them are especially the fruit juice is organic.

And here is the juice master.

>> he will start explaining.

>> so one of the new things that we're doing at strawberry fields we've been doing it for a while and we've gotten a juicer.

This is fresh pressed or and juice.

Grapeful juice and lemonade.

>> heather: and some carrot and orange juice.

>> this is something i have not had before.

This is mohamad was telling me about this one.

>> heather: carrot, beet and apple.

The most popular one so far.

>> heather: does it turn your pee purple?

>> a little bit.

>> heather: good thing they've got a beautiful department.

And we've got smoothies.

Orange and blue.

Peach and blueberry and orange juice.

>> heather: definitely a lot to check out.

>> and by the way all of them are going to be -- discount price.

>> a dollar off the fresh pressed juices and smoothies and we're doing a discount off of the coffee drinks.

12-ounces and above in size.

>> heather: this is mine and it's super tasty.

They've got their big reopening anniversary happening this friday and saturday.

Lots of deals on the line so in the meantime that has got a little tart to it and i love it.

