Also some important information to share with you today about child passenger safety week.

First on the show we're talking about a program and project called encourage, the second annual one and it's happening you here in the valley.

To talk more about it we have luis reyes.

Thank you for joining us.

>> thank you for being with us.

>> this is the second annual.

What is encourage all about.

>> encourage is a two day shadow internship program developedly the weslaco chamber of commerce with isb and it's really a way to bring career daves to the actual jobsite.

What better way than to encourage our students is the career choice they want to do applying those skills at the actual job.

That's what it is.

>> how do you get started?

Who camewith the idea and said we want to encourage the s tudents to be matched up with the business partners.

>> in the past the traditional career day was where you bring the local community leaders going into the krrm classroom and we thought what if we do it the other way around, we say that hand on training, world experience, would probably be a better way to match the students with the local business competency also at the same t ime, encourage them to reapply into whether it's college or a trade school.

>> this is just for weslaco right?

>> right.

What we want to do, because the students are in the mid valley we're inviting other local businesses from the mid valley, not entirely weslaco but if it's somebody in san juan or m callen it would be a great way to partner with the weslaco chars and ioc.

>> the businesses can be anything from say maybe a bank tell tore right there, you know, hand on construction.

>> that is correct.

So what we want, we want to have a combination, if it's a dentist or if it's somebody, like you mentioned a banker or at the same time even if it's a mechanic there are students who are not sure what they want to do but if they go to a trade school, maybe for two years and they my develop and maybe make a little bit more money than not having a degree, and that's pretty much what we want to do.

We want to have a good combination of businesses that can help us with this program.

>> absolutely.

Before i kept hearing you say encourage, we want to get the students involved and encourage them zero get out there and be part of the business partners.

Now has the first year been?

I know you're coming in the first.

How -- >> the first year our college was just to get 50 students and what we did, we had over 79 students participating in the program and over 40 local businesses that said, hey, i want to be part of that program, i really want to partner with the weslaco chamber of commerce and weslaco ifb and make a difference for the students here in the valley.

There's a great facility here in the olive oil if we want to make sure that the local students get that experience at a local business.

>> what what has the students' response been to it, to encourage, of learning the local business skills and what they're doing.

>> when they were on the jobsite they sid this is hard work and something they didn't know they could do.

And other students say hey this is what i really want to do for the rest rest of my life.

And others said i'm not good at math so i didn't think i could be a banker or do this -- so it's also a great way to let the students know, hey, this is something that i really want to do or this is something, you know, this is not for me, which is also a great way for the students to realize that now than to go into a degree and then real later that, haiv, that wasn't actual for me.

>> it's a great experience.

I wish i had that when i was a little younger and had the opportunity to go out there, experience different things that i wanted to do or i thought i could do and i real, you know i like that but i want to do this go that and encourage that as well.

What is the goal this year?

>> the goal this year, we want to make sure that we have about a hundred students that can participate.

Last year the school district had over a hundred applications but unfortunately we only had over 78 students that participated in the program.

So we wanted over a hundred students to apply at the actual high school and we want our -- our goal is to have over 70 businesses thank account partner with us and really encourage our students to make a difference.

When is the last date for the students to apply.

>> so the students can actually apply in october tentsd but what we're doing for local businesses we want to let them know that september 12 is actually the deadline for them.

I'm sorry.

September 21, and that is so that we can make sure that we can partner the students with the local businesses and the school district going to do that for us.

>> when did you everything kick off, when the student is partnered up.

>> october 12 and 13 is the day that we're going to be partnering the students can going into the local business and that is -- the two days that we're going to have a great way to encourage our students and also a great way to have our local businesses participate and be part in the freshman.

>> when the students want to apply can they do so online.

>> the students have to go through the high school and the high school counselor would be the one that would be helping students find the local b usiness.

>> it sound like the program itself is launching and it's up and unand it's going to be probably another successful year ahead where can people get a little bit more information.

>> they can go zero our web s ite, weslaco.com or call the chamber of commerce, the phone number there is 956-8968-2122.

>> thank you very much i appreciate your being here sunday morning.

Sound like a great program.

Encourage and it's the second year and we will see it's the a third year as well.

Call (956)968-2122 or go to weslaco.com and find out more information about the weslaco chamber of commerce what it is they do and also their encourage program.

Luis reyes thank you very much for being here.

Appreciate it.

>> thank you.

