Pep Rally pumps fans up ahead of Battle at Bristol

Right now, hundreds of football fans are preparing for battle in Bristol.

Are preparing for battle in bristol.

A pep rally is underway in downtown to hype fans for tomorrow's big event.

Wdbj7's justin ward is in bristol to show us what's happening now.

Justin ward/wdbj7 reporter: "the game is well over a day away but the excitement is building here in bristol.

I'm here on state street where hokie and vol fans are meeting some of their favorite former players and coaches.

This is a pep rally they won't forget but its not all that's happening today."

Vendors are set up, the food is sizzling, and fans are already wearing their game gear.

It's a sea of maroon and orange in a downtown that's split - one side rooting for the hokies, the other for the volunteers.

Fans have already starting tailgating well in advance.

And tonight, another big party with kenny chesney and several other musical acts to continue the excitement.

Justin ward/wdbj7 reporter: "fans are starting to pour into bristol and are already celebrating.

Check in with us throughout the day to see what's happening here before the battle.

In bristol, justin ward, wdbj7" starting tonight at 5, our team coverage of