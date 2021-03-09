Dr. Bryan Dunlap: Effectiveness of Flossing

Little Rock dentist talks about how to floss our teeth and why it's important.

A staple of healthy teeth for decades, its benefits are being called into question.

The u.s. departments of health and human services has removed flossing recommendations from its guidelines, claiming the effectiveness of flossing hasn't been researched.

Dr. bryan dunlap of dunlap dental joins us to help clarify the issue.1.

Why is flossing beneficial?

Ask any dentist, and you'll get the same answer- flossing reaches the part of your teeth you can't reach by brushing alone.

It helps prevent gum disease and tooth decay and that results in healthier teeth.2.

What's the proper flossing technique?

That's probably why so many flossing studies tend to be inconclusive; the way flossing is done is often wrong.

Use a "c" motion down and under the teeth, instead of a back-and-forth sawing motion.

3.

You've brought some items to demonstrate bryan shows the latest and greatest from floss town.