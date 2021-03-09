Dress For Success Helps NWA Women

-- working to make sure women have all they need -- to get the job they deserve.

Dress for success northwest arkansas -- hosting a fall clothing drive in partnership with johnson & johnson.

They are collecting gently used women's fall and winter professional clothing - shoes and accessories to make sure women have the confidence they need when going to a job interview -- or starting a new job.

### (melissa fandrich/johnson & johnson) "when they first come in and they don't have anything to wear and they don't have their resumes done and interview preparation, after that getting a job, getting confidence going on to becoming productive members of society.

Again that confidence just keeps going and going."

for information on where you can donate gently used - clean - professional items

