Downtown Oshkosh Chalk Walk
P.m.
Tomorrow.
>>>.
>>> welcome back.
Time to channel your inner child.
The downtown oshkosh chalk walk >> millaine: lisa and cindy here.
Good morning ladies.
>> guest: morning.
>> millaine: who can get involved in the chalk event and how do they do it?
>> guest: 40+ artists signed up to make their chalk creations on the sidewalk in downtown oshkosh.
We are very excited.
The event has grown a little each year.
We're going to have for the public can come down.
One thing we love is you are watching art happen.
Anytime from 8:00 a.m.
On.
The public will be able to come down for the farmers market and all of that and watch what's happening on the sidewalks.
>> lisa: these are some amazing creations.
>> guest: the people who come down like to watch the creations from start to finish.
We do awards at 6:30, so anytime between 8:00 and 6:30.
We have music, food.
It's a fun family event.we try to get all kinds of free family entertainment.
We have balloon animals and a chalk off between millaine and lisa a.
You guys can qualify.
>> lisa: just because of the forecast, how do we get updates in case there's rain?
>> guest: you can go to the downtown oshkosh chalk walk website, or our facebook page.
We have a rain date october 1.
Watch that for updates.
>> lisa: i'm going to draw sunshine.
>> guest: >> millaine: folks are at a disadvantage because i keep erasing my drawing.it's hard.
>> millaine: you mention the farmers market.
There are shops.
>> guest: there will be lots of time to walk around and experience everything we have downtown.
We have a lot of unique mom and pop shops.
You can have lunch.
The kids are going to be doing their chalk creations on that size board.
>> guest: also can work on the sidewalk.
>> guest: it's for all ages.
>> lisa: check the website for rain dates