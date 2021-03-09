P.m.

Tomorrow.

>>> welcome back.

Time to channel your inner child.

The downtown oshkosh chalk walk >> millaine: lisa and cindy here.

Good morning ladies.

>> guest: morning.

>> millaine: who can get involved in the chalk event and how do they do it?

>> guest: 40+ artists signed up to make their chalk creations on the sidewalk in downtown oshkosh.

We are very excited.

The event has grown a little each year.

We're going to have for the public can come down.

One thing we love is you are watching art happen.

Anytime from 8:00 a.m.

On.

The public will be able to come down for the farmers market and all of that and watch what's happening on the sidewalks.

>> lisa: these are some amazing creations.

>> guest: the people who come down like to watch the creations from start to finish.

We do awards at 6:30, so anytime between 8:00 and 6:30.

We have music, food.

It's a fun family event.we try to get all kinds of free family entertainment.

We have balloon animals and a chalk off between millaine and lisa a.

You guys can qualify.

>> lisa: just because of the forecast, how do we get updates in case there's rain?

>> guest: you can go to the downtown oshkosh chalk walk website, or our facebook page.

We have a rain date october 1.

Watch that for updates.

>> lisa: i'm going to draw sunshine.

>> guest: >> millaine: folks are at a disadvantage because i keep erasing my drawing.it's hard.

>> millaine: you mention the farmers market.

There are shops.

>> guest: there will be lots of time to walk around and experience everything we have downtown.

We have a lot of unique mom and pop shops.

You can have lunch.

The kids are going to be doing their chalk creations on that size board.

>> guest: also can work on the sidewalk.

>> guest: it's for all ages.

>> lisa: check the website for rain dates