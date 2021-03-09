Family Looks to Raise Funeral Funds

Now his family looks to lay him to rest, but the need a helping hand from the community.

Now his family- looks to lay him to rest, but - they need a helping hand from - the community.- here's the story- - a nightmare come to life for- friends - and family, after rallying the- community to search for a man - who'd been missing for 12 days,- authorities located jason lee - johnson's body on monday, and - with the loss of johnson still- fresh - on their minds, the people who- loved him now look for a way to- put him to- rest properly.- "it's rough on everybody, especially his immediate- family..

Dad, mom, brothers..

- it's rough on - - - - the people that was there and - witnessed, and it's a healing - process.

The pain may never go- away, its - always gonna be there."

Johnsons cousin, ashley ladner,- hopes that raising the money to- - - - give him a proper burial is the- next step in moving past this - tragic loss.- "once he's finally put to rest, it'll help big time, right now- it's coming up with the funds t- put him - to rest."

Johnsons family has set up a- benefit account that allows - donations - at all hancock and whitney bank- locations, where you can help - them- raise the money needed to cover- funeral expenses.

- "all the money will go to the services, and if we have enough- a headstone, and if there's - anything left after that, it'll- go to his kids."

Ladner says about 4000 dollars- is needed to cover the cost of- johnson's burial, and help her- family pull together to make it- - - - through such a difficult time.- in hancock county, hank davis - news 25 -