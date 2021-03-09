Man Arrested For Setting Roscoe Home on Fire

A man faces accusations tonight that he intentionally burned a roscoe home to the ground.

((pari)) now, police are looking into a strange relationship between the suspect... who also lived in the home with a married couple.

Eyewitness news reporter emily waldron has the story.

((emily)) eric and pari, neighbors i spoke with say there was not only a fire that night.... but also a search -- for a man that fled from sheriff's deputies trying to question him.

That man...now sitting behind bars.

((emily)) flames shoot out of this home at 76-99 cherry hill drive in roscoe last month.

Now... this is all that remains... a charred shell of a home.

Police say this man... 38-year-old william sullivan intentionally set fire to the home.

He's now charged with residential arson -- after allegedly using an accelerent to fuel it.

Dep.

Chief mike schultz/winnebago county sheriff's office "state fire marshalls were called in when the fire departments felt that the fire was suspicious; state fire marshalls confirmed that it was suspicious and deemed it to be an arson."

Schultz says sullivan dated a woman living the home with her husband.

Dep.

Chief mike schultz/winnebago county sheriff's office "i believe he lived in the basement, the husand did, and then the boyfriend and woman lived in the other part of the house.

Kind of strange dynamic."

A next door neighbor declined to appear on camera -- but says he watched as sullivan took off in a car after the fire erupted -- and didn't come back until later that night.

That's when the neighbor says he fled from sheriff's deputies who tried to question him.

Zach meiborg lives one street over -- and says he saw sheriff's deputies scowering the neighborhood for sullivan that night.

Zach meiborg/neighbor "it was probably 11 to 12 o'clock at night, we noticed two sheriff's deputies walking through our yard.

We initially went out to see what was going on, and talking with them, they had mentioned that there was a serious issue and they were looking for the gentleman that they thought had started the fire."

Shultz says investigators are still looking into the specific cause of the fire.

Dep.

Chief mike schultz/winnebago county sheriff's office "we really rely on the state marshall's office, and the fire investigator, to go with cause and origin of a specific fire."

((emily)) i also spoke with illinois fire marshall today.

He could not do an interview...but did tell me that an arson dog was used to detect the arson in this case.

Pari.

