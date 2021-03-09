Politics Today: Texas Politics

To decide on in just more than eight weeks.

>>> but first, we start with the race for the president.

Both hillary clinton and donald trump answered questions from veterans and military members last week.

>> max thornberry, he's the chairman of the house armed services committee, he says he still has reservations about both candidates when it comes to commanding the military, though he still refuses to endorse his own party's candidate for president.

There he is in an interview with msnbc's hallie jackson.

>> the republican convention in cleveland over the summer, didn't see you there, you didn't attend, you haven't endorsed your party's nominee.

What's the holdup?

>> well, i have attended about half the conventions since i've been in office and missed about half.

Actually, that week i was visiting our troops in the war zones.

And partly, i'm concerned that they understand that with all the rhetoric going back and forth in the presidential campaign, that they know members of both parties support our troops who are risking their lives every day to defend us and that's the key message that needs to come out.

I know it's tempting to get with the hype and the name calling and all of that sort of stuff, but there are serious life-and-death issues here based on national security and the future of the world and we need to have a more serious substantive conversation about those.

>> so i'm hearing you say that you're concerned about the name calling from donald trump and that is part of the reason why you're not endorsing him.

Is that accurate?

>> what i said is i'm concerned about the name calling throughout the campaign and that there are serious substantive issues that i hope will come out tonight and over the next two months related to national security.

You know, national security is a key concern for voters throughout the country.

So i think a lot of voters are anxious to hear serious substantive issues and answers.

>> other endorsement news this week, if texas senator ted cruz runs for re-election he will not be getting any help from the other senator, republican robert cornyn.

>> yesterday, senator cornyn announced he would not endorse cruz if he does run for re-election.

Corner says he's not actively recruiting anyone to challenge cruz and would not endorse any challengers.

There are reports there's an ongoing effort to recruit congressman michael mccall.

Cruz