Politics Today: Commander and Chief Forum

Headquarters.

>>> voters got the chance to compare hillary clinton and donald trump's views on questions that affect national security, the military and veterans issues during the nbc news commander-in-chief forum last week.

>> it was the first time that both clinton and trump have appeared at the same event during the general election cycle, though not together.

They also had an opportunity for each candidate to show who was the most qualified to be the next commander-in-chief.

That is the commander of the military.

One of the first questions trump said good judgment would allow him to make tough decisions.

He also defended his past comments that he knows more about isis than the generals currently under president obama's administration.

Trump also responded to questions about his relationship with russian president vladimir putin and his recent intelligence briefing.

>> well, the generals under barack obama and hillary clinton have not been successful.

>> do you know more about isis than they do?

>> i think under the leadership of barack obama and hillary clinton, the generals have been reduced to rubble.

They have been reduced to a point where it's embarrassing for our country.

If he says great things about me i'm going to say great thing about him.

I've already said he is really very much a leader, you can say oh, isn't that a terrible thing, it's a very different system and i don't happen to like the system but certainly in that system he's been a leader, far more than our president has been a leader.

>> on thursday, trump heads to cleveland, ohio, for a campaign event there.

Now, hillary clinton acknowledged mistakes on her e-mails during that forum as well as her iraq war vote.

>> and said there would be no more u.s. ground troops in middle eastern conflicts during the forum last wednesday.

Clinton was pressed on a variety of topics affecting veterans and american military forces during that town hall.

>> they are not going to get ground troops.

We are not putting ground troops into iraq ever again and we're not putting ground troops into syria.

We're going to defeat isis without committing american ground troops.

I will not let the v.a.

Be privatized.

And i do think there is an agenda out there, supported by my opponent, to do just that.

I think that would be very disastrous for our military veterans.

So i'm going to do everything i can, i'm going to have a meeting every week in the oval office.

We're going to bring the v.a.

People, we're going to bring the d.o.d.

People.

>> trump was expected to do well because of a poll released just before.

>> that showed that he is leading clinton by 19 points among voters who are currently serving or have previously served in the u.s. military.

Trump leading 55% to 36% among military and military families, though it's important to note the military vote has been traditionally gop leaning.

Meanwhile, in the national polls for the general election, polls varied at times last week with trump leading in some, clinton in others.

>> according to the latest nbc news weekly tracking poll, hi over donald trump is holding steady at six points.

Clinton has 48% support from registered voters versus 42% for trump.

That's the exact same margin as the week before in this same poll.

Cnn's poll tells a very different story.

Their numbers show trump with a slight lead, voters are still skeptical that he can defeat clinton.

>> it's a confusing poll but it shows trump leading clinton by two points when you throw in the libertarian candidate, gary johnson who we'll hear from later and jill stein, the green party candidate.

Despite trump's lead in this poll, 59% think clinton will be the one to