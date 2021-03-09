Big day for Bend's newest Habitat family

Jason and Katie Graham are the latest recipients of a new home through their own hard work and the help of Bend Area Habitat for Humanity.

Address is 6-2-0-8-0 dean swift road.

it was a big day for one bend family.

Today the mollman, graham family received the keys to their habitat for humanity home.

The family of five has its hands full with three kids under the age of 10.

You may recognize the dad as the former "slam poetry champ in the state of oregon by his stage name, "mosley wotta" last august the family found out they were accepted into the " habita for humanity home project.

Together they love to do family adventures, and this house they helped make happen will be no different.

"we didn't think this would b possible in the amount of time that it happened, so we feel very fortunate."

"having ki and just knowing that they have a foundation that is stable, that they can grow and be comfortable and have a home is so important."

After many obstacles the family now holds the keys to their dream home.

They are thankful for this