The Locker Room Week 3 1A GAMES

(dave:) hey there everybody... thanks for staying up late... dave edgecomb and clint brakebill in the homestreth of the locker room... and we get a glipmse of the elusive swift... (clint:) nazareth head coach john stanaland had his team firing all cylinders entering the postseason in 2015... but then ran into a buzzsaw in valley... for an early playoff exit... (clint:) this year's group off to a 2-0 start... hosting...petersburg ... this handshake was the portent to a rather evenly matched game as both the swifts and the buffalos scored back to back touchdowns.

=== triple effort made by jacob moroney, to traytan mclain, then to jake gerber for a 90 yard touchdown.

=== petersburg's halfback tyal peterson bulldozed his way to the touchdown.

=== traytan mclain going for the team effort again as he slings to ball to jake gerber who send it all the way down the field to tight end jake waldo.

All the jakes seem to be working as one jake tonight.

=== adlib === final: nazareth beats petersburg 38- 34 (dave:) in 1-a to start last night we had white deer vs.

Motley county... white deer has scored at least 40 in each of their first two games, but they lose to motley county 42-38 ==== lefors vs.

Plainview christian, plainview christian is looking for their first win of the season, but their efforts turn up short.

They fall to lefors 59-nothing.

(clint:) next we have powerhouse happy vs.

Valley in a battle of undefeated teams... happy beats valley 73-51 == and paducah 36, mclean 38 in the second (dave:) hart falls to amherst 59-14 == and fort elliott vs.

Groom, who is coming off a loss last week to mclean.

Groom beats fort elliott 90-44 (clint:) finally we have harrlod vs.

Hedley.