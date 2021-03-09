Mudbugs 9 10 a block

((tim)) welcome to the another edition of the shreveport mudbugs friday night blitz... i'm tim owens ((brad))and i'm brad cesak....we've got the full slate of 27 games coming your way tonight...((tim)) and we've got a great match-up with as minden makes the trip west to take on haughton in our game of the week...((brad)) but before we get to that... we're going to start closer to home... and check in with one of our local teams here in shreveport... captian shreve looked impressive a week ago... taking on huntington tonight... huntington tonight...clip 1: captain shreve running onto the fieldclip 2: ball is snapped to #8 (tardarell maiden) of huntington who hands it off to #21 (craig davis).

Davis runs it all the way down the field for a touchdown.clip 3: huntington celebrates touchdownclip 4: ball is snapped to #8 (tardarell maiden) of huntington who throws it to # 5 (dandre fowler) with a complete pass and he runs it all the way in, that's a touchdown for the raiders..

Clip 5: captain shreve celebrates touchdownclip 6: captain shreve's #10 (lucus grubb) hands off the ball to #24 (demarcus mccall) who is tackled but not soon enough... because thats a touchdown for the gators.clip 7: captain shreve team huddle benton's offense looked the real deal against green oaks... hoping for a repeat performance against natchitoches central...1.

Tray soltaire carry 1st down 2.josh fortenberry punt return jackson mathews return for tigers3.cole kendrick incomplete pass to tony prelo4.josh fortenberry punt return bubba osby td calvary heading down to alexandria... taking on peabody tonight... ((joel))guys battle on the border tonight featured 4 teams with a combined 59 state championships... in other words these teams have more rings than a jewerly store.... first up evangel taking on neville here come the eagles..... 13 time state champions 1st quarter neville's stud quarterback jaiden cole... remember that john curtis 26 state titles.... west monroe has 8.

Early 1st quarter curtis downs punt on wm 1 yard line.... west monroe would later miss a field goal curtis with the ball again --- tipped pass and picked off by west monroe #23 sawyer passman..... i saw your pass man.... and i picked your pass man.

The rebels would then pull within 4 after this field goal then minutes before halftime john curtis qb colin guggenheim to wide receiver #6 tyrone leggete... leggete would also have another touchdown later in the game..... hopefully he wasn't on your high school fantasy bench.... curtis handling west monroe tonight 27-13.

((joel))guys this neville tiger team... wow.

They've won 28 straight.

They've only lost 3 games in the past five season, and they've won 4 the schedule doesn't get any easier for green oaks... tonight they take on airline... 1.

Joshua harris to randy edwards 1st down2.joshua harris to cam davidson 1st down 3.joshua harris to randy edwards hail mary- td4.

Ellis alexander hand off to ahmad mason5.ellis alexander fair park and southwood both still looking for that first win... southwood offense rolling early... charles wallace connects jaylen beene... beene takes it deep into fair park territory... the cowboys cashing in on the big play... wallace takes it in on the 1q-b sneak... southwood leads 6-0...the defense making some noise too... jeremy johnson looking to the endzone... but jaylen louis has other ideas... comes away with the pick... loyola is taking their 1-0 start east to monroe to take on west ouachita... first play from scrimmage.... junior quarterback c.j.

Lee hits tony dorsey on the quick out... and the senior receiver just turned on the afterburners from there... 51 yards he goes before finally pushed out at the twoonly a formality though, as lee hands it off to the bin man, ethan stansell for the score... 24 seconds into inloyola.chiefs wi the ball now and pinned deep inside their own five hunter chatham has no time off the snap as he is met in the endzone by david durel for the sack... that's a safety and loyola is now up 9-0.

((brad)) we promised you earlier in the show a look at our game of the week....((tim))and that time has come... brad..

Haughton has dominated their rivalry against minden...undefeated in the game since 2009... but minden hoping they can change the tide... you like that?the bucs have won 6-straight..

But the tide cam out hot early..

Antonio rivette finding kelcy miller deep down the field..

That led to a field goal..

3-nothing minden..

But that's when the lights went out in haughton..

30-minute delay..

Both student sections trying to help out with the cell phoneslater on..

Pryce curry wishes he had this one back..

Rodney johnson..

Picks off the pass..

Takes it back to the five yard line..

And that set up this..

Zekerion baker off the left side and in..

Just like that 10-nothing minden..

Moving all the way ahead to the 4th quarter..

Bucs now with a 20-17 lead with the ball trying to run out the clock..

But they fumble..

And the tide have it..

They take advantage just a few plays later when rivette calls his own number..

In from a yard out..

They hold on "d" and hold on for victory..

Their first over haughton since 2009..

And coach heards first win over the bucs since taking the job in minden 4-years ago "............"

((brad)) coming up..

We'll take a look at some more of our louisiana and arkansas schools...((tim))but first..

We head over to the lone star state... liberty-eylau and texas high going at