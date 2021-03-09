9/9 - (18 Sports Blitz Part 1)

Hello and welcome to the season premiere of the 18 sports football style.

Chuck brame, andy malnoske...and chuck it's great to be back...kind of like the new world order.

Tonight we start in pennsylvania...a clash of two titans.

Wellsboro and athens...an ntl clash.

The cats hosting the hornets in athens.

First score of the game...wellsboro's quinn henry.

Dr. quinn medicine man....henry takes it to the house and look at the foot work for the touchdown it's 7-0 hornets.

More from the wellsboro.

Henry...drops back to pass later in the half and finds his receiver...dalton prough...with those kind of hands he's a pro.

Minutes later...more from pro and henry.

The pitch and catch combo was working all night...this time for six.

As the hornets move to 3-0...28-14.

The rams of wyalusing at north penn mansfield.

- opening drive for the panthers, brock burleigh to joel whitteker, whitteker gets his feets inbounds and picks up a panthers first down.

- same drive, 1st and goal, kipp hillson takes it in for the touchdowns as north penn mansfield takes a 6-0 lead.

- next drive for the panthers, this time burleigh goes deep and complete to nick kasper for a first down in rams territory.

- that sets up the hand off to brendan hill , he goes in for 6, as north penn/mansfield improves to 3-0 with a 32-14 win.

Jersey shore and pauly d at troy.

- jersey shore up 33-7 in the 2nd, elijah shemory throws it over the middle and complete to todd sanford for a jersey shore first down.

- that sets up shemory again, this time he goes 15 yards to the sideline to hunter frantz for the touchdown as jersey shore goes on to win by a score of 52-7.

Cowanesque valley at home hosting muncy.

Right before the end of the first half...muncy driving.

But it's time to pouch on a fumble...corey wells junior comes up with it for the indians.

Muncy up 7-6 though.

C-v looking to take the lead...colton vinlaun...rolls out and finds matt barber...he's going brutus the barber beefcake on everything...a huge gain but they would not cash in.

Next on the 18 sports blitz....we head to new york with plenty more football and chaos...come