Wylie defeats Denison in home opener

Highlights of Denison vs.Wylie in the Bulldogs home opener on Friday, September 9th.

And the eagles leading cooper 55-31.

Moving to class 4a.

Wy wylie bulldogs home for the first stand.

In a front of a big crowd.

Martin with the interception for byly.

He takes it back in bulldog territory.

Yellow hammer territory.

He's pulled down.

Wylie fumbles it back to dennison.

Jackets make it good on the trail lindy touchdown.

And the first play of their next drive.

And hannah a long touchdown run.

The wylie bulldog faithful.

It's 7-7.

And smith rolling to his left and he finds martin a good gain to the red zone.

Then a few plays later.

Play action smith and it's the big nobel 14-7