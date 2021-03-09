Xtra Point Week 4

Little Chute knocked off Freedom, and Waupaca rallied against Xavier in a pair of big conference battles.

((burke)) "and now local 5 sports director burke griffin" (((burke))) as high school football teams get into the heart of thier regular season schedule, there are plenty of league showdowns that could go a long way in deciding conference titles and tonight we begin our extra point coverage with our papa murphy's game of the week (((burke))) from the northeastern conference where both freedom and little chute went into the night undefeated at 3-0 in the battle for county n... mustangs airing it out in the first half... devin plate serves it up to troy de-bruin in stride... he makes one guy miss and it's off to the races from there... 71 yards to the house... plate had 3 td passes in the first half and l-c led 24-7... irish mounting a comeback in the 3rd... brody buh-zill bounces it to the outside and bangs his way into the endzone to make it a 24-14 game... but little chute's offense was unstoppable... plate hands it to cory diedrick and he throws deep to kyle hietpas for a 38-yard td strike.... mustangs move to 4-and-oh beating freedom 38-13 (((burke))) also in the cwc 8.

Both iola- scandinavia and bonduel started the season unbeaten at 3-0.

The bears parker bohm looking to hand the ball off, but the exchange gets lost and the thunderbirs jayden sivertson takes it to the house for the scoop and score later in the quarter it's sivertson again this time on offense with the qb keeper .

39 yards for the score.

Thunderbirds up 13-7.

The bears however trying to hang on with this 67 yard bomb from bohm to brandon olsen.

Bringing the score to 14-13.

Thunderbirds battle back with sivertson again with the keeper for the short td and the lead iola scandinavia wins this battle of unbeatens.t 27-14 (((burke))) in the bay conference a trio of teams started perfect on the year.

And west depere is one of them hosting green bay east.

And this one was all phantoms, in the first quarter.

Matthew mcnabb fires over the top to jake karchinski for the score and it was 7-zip west depere.

Then its austin beaumier taking the rock off the right side, breaking one tackle, then another, and theirs a 3rd.

And off the cutback turning on the jets, 66 yards in all for the score and the phantoms were up 14-nothing.

And they werent done there.

Check out mcnabb with the shakes, breaking tackles, and after the ridiculous spin move he is gone.

39 yards for the touchdown.

West depere cruises to 4-0 with a 42-6 win (((burke))) also in the bay there was a bigtime clash with 3-0 waupaca traveling to 2-1 xavier.

Scoreless heading into the second half but hunter plamann breaks the stalemate with a t-d run and xavier is on the board.

A little later in the third - adam drees goes up the gut and he's gone for a 45 yard score to make it a 14-nothing xavier lead.

Back comes the comets though - hayden neidert on the q-b keeper and he will not be denied - breaking tackles and breaking off a long touchdown run of his own... waupaca rallies to improve to 4-0 edging xavier.

15-14 (((burke))) also in the bay, seymour was looking for their first win against unbeaten menasha.

A real defensive slugfest tonight - blue jays trying to get something going with tyler shevs but max olsen comes up with the stuff.

The blue jays defense also clicking on all cylindars - josh berman gets to devin ver-voort for the sack menasha shuts out seymour.

14- nothing.

(((burke))) in the vfa north, the three time defending state champs from kimberly were in the battle for k- town against kaukauna.

Already up 7-0.

The papermakers danny vanden boom airs it out for tyler bruss..he makes the great catch and is taken down at the 4..

Couple plays later its zach miller walking in for the score..

Kimberly jumps out to a 14- nothing lead papermakers not done there..

Vanden boom again with the long pass to bruss..

He comes down with it in the endzone..

Kimberly rolls to a 47-zip victory.

(((burke))) also in the vfa, appleton north tried to stay perfect heading into next weeks showdown with kimberly agianst wausau west.

And the lighting strike first.

Will stewart plunges in for the touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Wausau chipped away at their lead with a pair of field goals to make it 7-3 at the half and they end up coming back in the 2nd half.

And appleton north falls from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 20- 17 loss (((burke))) in the vfa south.

Oshkosh north tried to knock off undefeated stevens point panthers rolling early - beau rosenthal connects with joey hauser and check out the one handed grab to put spash up 6-0.

Then a littel bit later - it's rosenthal to hauser again with the jump ball and the pantehrs led by 13.

They'd go up by as much as 22 before the spartans answer with a jack sitter touchown to get north on the board.

But they lose 22-7 (((burke))) in the frcc.

Green bay southwest is one of three unbeatens left, hosting high scoring green bay preble.

Bigtime shootout right?

Wrong.the hornets led it 6-0 in the 4th quarter but then trojans came out swinging.

Josh komis off the left side for the score.

They missed the extra point so it was tied.

Then its komis again at the goalline with the 2nd effort and he's in for the td.

And southwest went up 13-6.

With three minutes to go.

4th and goal, the hornets coy wanner fires the ball gets deflected and preble almost comes down with it but it falls incomplete and southwest west is 4-0 with a tough 13-6 win.

Also in the frcc bay port tried to run their record to 4-0 agianst manitowoc... pirates stormed out of the gates fast... how about a double dose of quinn pierner... he reaches over and breaks the plane for touchdown number one... then later in the first quarter... he calls his own number... gets a nice opening along the right side of his line and hustles 23 yards into the endzone for touchdown umber two... bay port up 14-0... the ships respond in the second quarter... braedon bandt with a little fake... but it's a quarterback keeper... he rolls left and runs in from 13 yards out... manitowoc makes it a one possession game.... but from then on out it was all pirates... pierner connects with jack plumb for the 33 yard touchdown and bay port stays undefeated crushing manitowoc 56-19 and finally in the frcc.

Both de pere and ashwaubenon went into the night at 1-2 and neither could afford another loss.

Late second quarter ashwaubenon on the move..

Ryan johnson firing and connecting with david clark for the 14 yard touchdown..

Jag up 19-nothing at half..

Stayed that way till late in the third when the redbirds steven tobisch takes it right up the middle for the 3 yard score..

De pere down by 12..

Jags answer right back..

And they goes with the reversal payton ellis takes it around the left side and reaches in for the td..

Ashwaubenon wins 26-7 and finally in the eastern wisconsin conference, two rivers was still undefeated hosting 2-1 valders.... and it was a defensive slugfest for most of the game... first... mitchell myers is there to stuff tommy bianchi for no gain... then the raiders defense returns the favor... laken duerschmidt gets to kyle tuma first and he's brought down for the sack as well... but it's the vikings defense stepping up... after a long scoring drought... connor faucett picks off dawson kiphart.... and he rumbles 33 yards the other way for the pick-six... valders knocks off two rivers 14-6.

