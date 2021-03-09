First & Goal Friday: September 9th

Long for one, it's friday and secondly, it's a football friday... our first and goal team charged up once again to bring you all the scores and highlights..

And as we always do -- we kick it off with our game of the week st joseph academy and rio hondo in the spotlight..

Here with the update -- is channel 5's brandon ortega..

Brandon..

On to our next game... the mcallen bulldogs at home to play los fresnos..

The falcons the only valley team that's played just one game so far... los fresnos coming off a bye..

1st qtr action -- falcons ahead 7- nothing -- but mchi looking for the equalizer.

Kristian soliz makes the catch..

1st down bulldogs - now mchi fakes one way -- and the quarterback ruben rodriguez going the other way..

Xp up and good -- and it's 7 all on to the 2nd qtr -- los fresnos threatening -- and the runner stopped just short..

No problem for the falcons though... they'll punch in the score right after that..

Falcons fly to a 37-14 victory..

In the mid valley some braggings right on the line -- as well as lunch... mercedes' mayor henry hinojosa made a bet with weslaco mayor david suarez..

The losing mayor in tonight's game would have to buy the other lunch.... let's see how it went down..

The mercedes tigers taking the field.... and fyi -- mercedes and weslaco playing each other for the first time in 5 years..

1st qtr -- mercees qb zack gomez appears to scores --- but not so fast..

The official throw a penalty flag --- and the touchdown is off the board..

It would be weslaco that would strike first..

An interception return puts the panthers in the endzone... and here's the update..

Lunch is on mercedes mayor henry hinojosa..

Panthers win 21-6.

Let's go out by the bay... port isabel out to a 2 and oh start this year... joel ad libs at bennie la prade stadium juarez lincoln lined up to face donna north and the visitors on the move to start the highlights.

Adonis barillas up the middle --- and he's rumbling down the field.

Huskies move the chain.... run sets up the pass --- andrew rodriguez draws back and fires to cj flores.... huskies out front 7-0 2nd qtr its husky time again -- barillas on the sweep... and he's coming right at you!

That would be it for scoring..

Juarez lincoln with a 14- nothing victory... it's time for our viewers choice matchup..

This is where you choose the game we go live from... out of this week's three nominees, the top vote getter was the annual willacy county cotton bowl... our ruben juarez patrolling the sidelines for tonight's match between lyford and raymondville..

Ruben, what's the update?

While everyone else is still play non- district games..

For 4 valley teams, it was the first night of district play... at valley view high school -- the tigers looking to build on last week's win over hidalgo..

On the blue turf -- tigers hosting rio grande city..

1st qtr - no score..

Rio at the 1... and rattlers quarterback jason perez on the keeper..

He gets in there..

Xp no good --- rio ahead 6-nothing tigers turn now... and adam solis is like -- hey if you can do it... i can do it... the quarterback on the run.

Racing down the sideline --- and hashtag -- see you later..

Tigers tie it up but rio comes back with more..

Rattlers top the tigers 28-12 pop stinger joel we keep it going 6a vela hosting 5a program brownsville veterans... chargers coming off a win last week..

Meanwhile -- the sabercats had a tough loss to edcouch-elsa... we start the highlights with brownsville vets... gustavo vasquez dragging defenders into the endzone... xp is good... chargers up 7-zip but here comes vela... the sabercats christian flores crashes across the goal line..

And the cats' cheerleaders raising the pom poms... a 7-all tie on the scoreboard.

Later in the 2nd qtr --- vasquez on the carry -- and the sabercats pounce on the runner... nick enriquez strips it away --- and now the action going the other way... enriquez returns it for a sabercats touchdown..

Vela rolls to victory lane ..

35 -10 the final..

That's the chargers' first loss..

Sabercats now 2 and 1.

The harlingen cardinals off to an up and down start... they blew out mission veterans back in week 1 -- then last week, the cards falling to united south..

Tonight -- harlingen traveling up san antonio to face reagan... here in the 2nd qtr -- reagan blocks the punt..

And the rattlers fall on the football in the endzone..

At the half, harlingen down 13-nothing and it's gonna be a long bus ride back..

Reagan wins big 41-7... cardinals fall to 1 and 2 on the season.